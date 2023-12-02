SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga Football team won their 3rd Class D state championship in a row, beating Stillwater 63-14 in the title game.

This marks the Tigers 3rd perfect season in a row and the program’s 4th championship in total.

Tioga took control of the game early with a touchdown from Drew Macumber on the opening drive of the contest.

The Tigers would extend the lead throughout the 1st quarter with quick stops on defense and 1 yard touchdown runs from quarterback Caden Bellis and another from Macumber to make the score 21-0 after 1.

The big plays made an appearance in the 2nd quarter, Bellis found Valentino Rossi for a 39-yard touchdown throw, Ousmane Duncanson broke free for a 78-yard score on the ground and then Bellis connected with Evan Sickler on a 50-yard passing touchdown to go into the break ahead 42-0.

The Tigers continued to score in the second half with another score from Macumber in the third and another touchdown through the air with Bellis finding Karson Sindoni.

Watch the highlights above!