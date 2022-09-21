OWEGO, NY – Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard is planning to run for a 6th term in 2023.

The Sheriff made the announcement Tuesday during his office’s annual award ceremony.

During the event, numerous members of the department’s road patrol, corrections and detectives division were honored for their exemplary service.

Employees were also recognized for their years of service with Howard receiving his 45 year pin and a standing ovation from his employees.

Howard began his career as a corrections officer before being promoted to the road patrol.

He later became a detective and Senior Investigator before being elected Sheriff in 2003.

Howard says that the time has gone by quickly although there have been trying times.

But, he loves the job and loves the county.

Howard jokingly told his staff that his wife supports the decision to run again because she doesn’t want him around the house.

He says that if he is re-elected next year, he plans to serve only one more term in office.