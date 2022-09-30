NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga Downs Casino Resort announced today that it is bringing backs its Regional Community Foundation and it will now be accepting grant applications.

The Foundation will work to distribute $1 million to organizations that combat local poverty and community deterioration.

“It’s a special day to be able to resurrect this program,” says owner Jeffrey Gural. “For us to be able to relaunch this effort to support organizations who are doing everything they can to make our community a better place is crucial. It’s part of our mission to help those working to change lives, and this foundation allows us to do that.”

According to Tioga Downs, the Regional Community Foundation aims to fund groups that advance charitable, religious, literary, scientific, and educational purposes in Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Bradford counties.

Those interested in applying for a grant must mail a hard copy of their application to PO Box 15, Nichols, NY 13827. Applications are to be postmarked no later than October 21st.

Recipients will be announced in early November and awarded on Giving Tuesday, November 29th at an evening ceremony.