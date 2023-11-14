(WIVT/WBGH) – The community has banded together following an arson fire at Tioga Downs Casino that killed 30 racehorses.

Community members have raised over $160,000 through a Go-Fund-Me page titled Tioga Downs Horsemen. The page was created only five days ago and set the goal of raising $50,000 and has raised triple that.

There is another fundraiser planned for December 2 from 11 A.M. to 2 p.m. at 1116 Chambers Road in Horseheads. The event will be a holiday photo shoot alongside donkeys to raise money for the Horsemen of Tioga Downs. Food will be provided by My Eva Authentic Mexican Food, along with several other local vendors.

Tioga Downs held a private burial for the horses over the weekend. With approval from authorities, the horses were laid to rest together, adjacent to the barn where the incident happened.

Tioga Downs says that the racetrack is working on establishing a dedicated memorial to stand as a lasting tribute to the horses.