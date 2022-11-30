NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday was giving Tuesday, and the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation provided 54 non-profit organizations across the Southern Tier with funding for the holiday season.

The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation awarded $1.1 million worth of grants to non-profits across Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Bradford Counties.

The executive director of the foundation, Jill Teeter said that the organization would like to turn this gesture into an annual tradition.

The last major donation made by the foundation was in 2019, in which the foundation gave out roughly $500,000.

Teeter said, “When they did the grant award, they could decide if it was a project that they were doing, if it was general support, you know, some were just kitchens that needed a new freezer. How do you do community meals if you don’t have a good freezer. So, awards all the way from $5,000 up to $50,000.”

According to Teeter, Owner of Tioga Downs Jeff Gural plans to donate at least a million dollars each year moving forward.

All of the awarded funding was provided through Gural’s personal finances.