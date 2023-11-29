NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga Downs held its annual award ceremony on Giving Tuesday and donated over $1.5 million dollars to 100 local non-profits.

The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation held the awards ceremony at the casino resort, where non-profit organizations from Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Bradford Counties were highlighted for their work throughout the year.

Owner of Tioga Downs, Jeff Gural pledges to increase the grant funding to $2 million for next year’s award ceremony.

For information about how to apply for a grant, visit TiogaDowns.com/foundation.