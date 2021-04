APALACHIN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a utility trailer that was stolen in the Apalachin area.

A black 2005 TWF 5X7 utility trailer bearing New York Registration BF72703 was taken from 3 Academy St. in Apalachin between April 18-22/

Anyone with information regarding the trailer’s whereabouts can anonymously contact Deputy Siang at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 687-1010 or leave an anonymous tip on their Tipline.