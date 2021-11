OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect who illegally entered an Owego home.

The Sheriff’s Office says a surveillance camera captured someone in the early morning hours of Nov. 15 at a home on Prospect Street in Owego. The person is alleged to have entered the home unlawfully and stole property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 687-1010.