Tioga County Sheriff’s Office hiring corrections officers

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is hiring corrections officers for the Tioga County Jail.

Starting pay for the position is $39,918 and increases by over $1,500 after the first of the year. The top base pay will be $53,428 after January 1. Health insurance benefits are also available and corrections offers are able to retire after 25 years of service regardless of age.

The position may also lead to careers as deputy sheriffs and police officers.

Tioga County Civil Service will be holding a test for Corrections Officer on December 11, 2021, with an application deadline of October 28, 2021. Candidates can apply in person at Tioga County Personnel and Civil Service located at 56 Main St., Owego, NY, or apply online.

