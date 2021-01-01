Tioga County releases info on their COVID-19 vaccination process

by: NC 34 Staff

NEW YORK – Tioga County has released information regarding their COVID-19 vaccination process.

According to the release, New York is in Phase 1-A of the distribution process, meaning only select groups are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Those working in health care, first responders in medical roles, medical examiners and coroners, and those working in long term care facilities qualify.

The county believes the state will remain in Phase 1-A for several weeks, and residents in Tioga County who are eligible will be notified and directed about how and where to receive the vaccine.
At this time, the county has not received a confirmation date for when the vaccines will arrive.

