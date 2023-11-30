NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dozens of Tioga County businesses gathered at Tioga Downs for a day of networking and to reflect on the economy over the past year.

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce held its business and job expo at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort.

Over 30 organizations were on site, with information about their businesses and interactive demonstrations to engage job seekers.

Throughout the day, there were breakout sessions covering topics such as digital marketing, DEI and minority businesses, electric vehicles, and more.

Chamber President Sabrina Henriques says Tioga Downs is centrally located within the county, so every year, the event draws in more and more people.

President of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, Sabrina Henriques says, “So, it’s just a great day of businesses to businesses. We also had students. We brought in students from Waverly, as well as from OFA. They were able to get some internships out of this. We had them actually go through interviews. We had the students go to every single one of the booths and introduce themselves, so it was a really really productive day.”

The chamber also invited Giovanni Scaringi as a guest speaker.

Scaringi is an economics professor at SUNY Broome and spoke about the past year’s economy and what the forecast looks like moving forward.