OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This month’s nonprofit spotlight features a faith based organization that provides assistance to people and families in need.

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce has announced the Open Door Mission as this month’s nonprofit in the spotlight.

The organization has provided housing, clothing, food, and other help to the needy in Tioga County since 1968.

The mission now has three locations, one at 452 North Avenue in Owego, and the others in Waverly and Lockwood.

Open Door Mission operates thrift stores at these locations, selling donated products ranging from furniture and clothing to movies and jewelry.

It uses the proceeds from the store to benefit those battling substance abuse and senior citizens.

The executive director of Open Door Mission, Shannon Hilliker says that she has seen a surge of new customers and donations since the end of the pandemic.

Hilliker says, “We take your donations of lightly used products, and then, come and shop also. We have vintage things that people get rid of, lots of cool clothes. A lot of second hand stuff that’s really good that can benefit the whole community when you donate or purchase here.”

Hilliker says that they are always accepting donations, including non-perishable goods for the food pantries.

If you donate an item, the staff at the mission will authenticate it, determine a price, and put it on the floor for anyone to purchase.

Hilliker says the mission can deliver as well.

If you stop in and find something you like, but don’t have the room to take it with you, delivery costs a little extra, but it will end up right on your doorstep.

There is a list of what donations are accepted on their website, OpenDoorMission.com