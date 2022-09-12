OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga Chamber of Commerce shined the spotlight on a family-owned business that has been serving the Southern Tier and Northern Pennsylvania for over 150 years.

Tioga State Bank was originally founded in 1884 in Spencer, however, it merged with a bank located in Candor and assumed its start date which is 1864.



Tioga State Bank is a 5th generation, family owned bank with currently over 100 employees.



The Chief Lending Officer, George Bowen says that those who work at the bank are also community members and heavily involved in a variety of civic organizations.

Chief Lending Officer George Bowen says, “We really look to support the local community in any way possible. Through the chamber, through non-profits, through our foundation, which we have started here in the last couple of years, and it’s all about the community that we’re apart of.”

Bowen says that recently, the bank has purchased property in Johnson City and plans on opening a new location.

There is no time frame on when the new location will be operational.

There’s more information at https://www.tiogabank.com/.