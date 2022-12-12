NICHOLS, NY – Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga is threatening to suspend its services in Tioga County due to what it calls a massive increase in its rent from the Town of Nichols.

CCTT has its Tioga office in the former Nichols Elementary building at 139 Roki Boulevard.

In 2017, the Town purchased the property from the Tioga Central School District and became the organization’s landlord.

Under an existing 5 year lease, CCTT says it’s paid $17,712 per year for the use of 6 classrooms and the kitchen.

It uses the kitchen to prepare monthly meals for seniors.

CCTT says the Town now wants to nearly triple its rent to $48,352 per year.

Catholic Charities says it was informed of the rent hike on November 30, at which point it had already finalized its budget for next year.

It says it may need to temporarily halt its efforts to provide free meals, pantry supplies, and gently used clothing to needy people while it searches for a new location.

CCTT is encouraging residents to voice their concerns by attending the Nichols Town Board meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. taking place in the same building at 139 Roki Boulevard.