OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A free poetry reading featuring the work of Dante Di Stefano and Joe Weil is coming to the Tioga Arts Council on Saturday, August 20, at 1:30PM.

Endwell poet, Dante Di Stefano is author of three poetry collections: Love Is a Stone Endlessly in Flight, Ill Angels, and Lullaby with Incendiary Device.

Stefano has also co-authored and edited other works.

His next release being Midwhistle, forthcoming from University of Wisconsin Press in 2023.

Joseph Weil is an assistant professor who teaches poetry as well as fiction at graduate and under graduate levels.

Weil is a Binghamton resident and has four published four full-length volumes of poetry since 2008.

His works include, What Remains (Night Shade, 2008) Painting the Christmas Trees (Texas Review Press), The Plumber’s Apprentice (New York Quarterly books, 2009), The Great Grandmother Light, New and Selected (New York Quarterly books, 2013), A Night in Duluth (New York Quarterly books, 2016), and his most recent, The Backwards Year (New York Quarterly books, 2020).

Email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com with any questions.