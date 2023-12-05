BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Three people were reported hurt in a house fire on Court Street early this morning.

The fire started in a large, vintage home located at 213 Court Street in Binghamton shortly before 5 a.m.

According to WNBF News Radio, flames were seen on the second floor of the building when firefighters arrived at the scene.

WNBF reports that four people reportedly were in the building at the time of the fire; three of them required medical attention and one-man sustained burns to his face.

WNBF says that the blaze was contained within a matter of minutes.

Reports indicated that the fire was due to careless smoking.