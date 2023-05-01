TODAY:

Mostly cloudy to start our day with scattered showers moving in once again today, especially this afternoon. Some isolated thunderstorms are also possible with some small hail. Multiple flood warnings are in effect across the area from today until Wednesday.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, scattered showers continue. Due to temperatures in the 30s, some wet snowflakes may even mix in.

TOMORROW:

Our unsettled weather pattern continues for Tuesday as more rounds of scattered showers enter the region.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Scattered showers continue for Wednesday and Thursday. As we go into Friday and the weekend, we start to dry out and see temperatures increase. Near or even above average with our temperatures for the upcoming weekend.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED STORMS & BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

