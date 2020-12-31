The Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center eceived a shipment of the Pfizer COVID vaccinations earlier today

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Another area nursing home has received, and began administering, the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Riverside Drive in Johnson City received a shipment of the Pfizer COVID vaccinations earlier today.



Once they arrived, the 150 staff and residents who consented to get the vaccination were given their first dose.



Susquehanna Administrator Theresa Bulone says this was a day that could lead to a return to normalcy for their residents.

“It gives us a glimpse of hope that our families are going to be able to be with their loved ones who we’re caring for. That’s really what we we’re looking for. We want quality of life to be restored back to how it used to be for our residents. Restoring back to eating together in the dining room. Doing activities together. Not constantly seeing their loved ones through a tablet. It would be nice for them to see them face-to-face.”

Bulone says that while no one at Susquehanna is required to receive the vaccine, as a registered nurse, she highly recommends everyone get the vaccination.



The next doses will be given out in 21 days on January 20th, with a third date 3 weeks later on February 10th.