The struggles of dating during a pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – According to several singles across Central New York, dating has been a struggle during the pandemic. Many have said they turned to dating apps to try and meet someone.

42-year-old, Dan Tomaino from Marcy said it’s been a year and a half since he’s found love. “More people are hesitant to meet in public now because of the pandemic.”

He said they’re afraid, and suggest meeting after the pandemic.

Leigh D’Angelo, the creator for “dig” the dog persons dating app, and “tabby” the cat persons dating app. These apps provide a place where dog and cat people can share stories and date ideas. She said more people seem to be using them.

“People are sitting at home and they want to meet people, but they can’t go out especially during COVID times so they’re turning to dating apps more and more to be able to make and find that connection.”

With there being so much uncertainty surrounding the virus, Tomaino says having conversations from your smartphone is the way to go.

“People are hesitant about online dating, but it’s the smartest and safest thing to do right now.”

Keep reading for some interesting dating info from Tinder and Match.com