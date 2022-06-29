OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Steve Kovall of Endicott scored a hole in one and $10,000 at the Owego Hose Team’s 5th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament on June 4th at Tioga Golf Club in Nichols.

Kovall thanked the organizers of the tournament for the once in a lifetime moment.

“All of this wouldn’t have been possible without the Hose Team’s hard work, and it is very appreciated.”

Aside from Kovall’s cash prize, gift certificates to local businesses were also given to other winning golfers.

The group has been incorporated as a nonprofit since 2015 and has helped their commnity ever since.

Co-Chair organizer, Lou Striley, says, “We pride ourselves in running a first-class golf tournament,” noting that each year the contest reaches maximum capacity.

With over 260 golfers, this event is “one of the largest charity golf tournaments in the Southern Tier” according to Patrick Gavin, President of Owego Hose Teams.

The tournament funded $5,500 of scholarships for Owego Free Academy graduates pursuing a first responder field and 40% of the restoration of the Baker Fireman’s Fountain in the Village of Owego’s Courthouse Square. The event also memorializes Hose Team Members who have died in the line of duty, recognizing fallen Owego Firefighters Steve Gavin and Matt Porcari. Portions of the fundraiser will also help restore the Owego Fire Department’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine and associated “Steamer House” located on North Avenue.

Owego Hose Teams have been competitors in firematics contests since 1951, making 2021 their 70th anniversary. These matches involve teams of five members who must apply their first responder skills namely connecting nozzles to hoses and hoses to fire hydrants during ladder, wye, and straight lay races.