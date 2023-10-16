ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) There’s one less place locally to hold a wedding reception or high school prom.

Phoenix Investors, owners of the Huron Campus in Endicott, closed The McKinley about 2 months ago, according to Mayor Linda Jackson.



The banquet hall was established in the space of a former IBM cafeteria not long after local investors purchased the campus from IBM and renamed it Huron.



Over the roughly 20 years since, The McKinley was a popular location for wedding receptions, high school proms, fundraising balls and the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s annual Thanksgiving luncheon.