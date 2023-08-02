BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Humane Society is hosting a monthly Vaccine Clinic for dogs and cats in need of updated Rabies and Distemper vaccines.

In August there are two days you can stop by, the 8th and the 29th.

All clinics will be held at The Broome County Humane Society located at 167 Conklin Ave in Binghamton from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. A $5 cash donation is requested, but not required for each vaccination given.

Dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in a secure crate/carrier.

There are restrictions on age for both vaccines as well as other guidelines that participants will be required to follow.

Visit The Humane Society’s homepage to learn more.