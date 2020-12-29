The Fallout from the Vestal Flooding

VESTAL, NY – Other towns in our area spent the weekend cleaning up from sporadic flooding, including Vestal.

Castle Garden Park off North Road was almost completely submerged as a result of the rain and snowmelt on Thursday and Friday.



This pavilion only had a few feet between the water and its roof before the water levels started decreasing over the weekend.



Other sites that experienced flooding included Thorpe Street and the Choconut Creek, and Jones

Park and State Line Road, which officials say flood frequently.



Town Supervisor John Schaffer says he credits the town with being ready to deal with this mess.

“I think we’re getting a little bit better with these floods. We work hand in hand. It was a smooth transition. No loss of life, which is good. We worked with the DEC to pump out an overflow area. We had crews working 24 hours a day on that.”

There was only 1 home that needed to be evacuated as a result of the flood. Recent street closures, including Old Vestal Road, have been lifted.



Colder temperatures leading into today made the water freeze as evidence of what happened here.