ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – You have less than a week left to stop in and watch a film in a beloved local movie house.

The Cinema Saver on Madison Ave in Endicott is closing for good.

Originally, tomorrow the 27th was the closing date, but it has since been extended until next Tuesday, August 2nd.

Over the next week, the theatre will have two screens open, featuring Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Co-Owner Amber Gregory says that they have been busy as of late, specifically, yesterday, she says they ran out of popcorn bags and candy.

After nearly 30 years in Endicott, Gregory says their loyal customers come back to the Cinema Saver for its sense of community.

Co-Owner of the Cinema Saver, Amber Gregory says, “This morning, I was reading Facebook messages, cause I try to respond to people, and this one lady, she just wrote this really heartwarming thing and she said how she was crying watching the end of Barbie cause this would be like her last time in the theatre and its meant so much to her. Then all these people weighed in agreeing with her, that they were sad or that they cried in a movie recently. And I was like, okay guys now you’re making me cry.”

Amber says that the building is getting cleared out, and will host a yard sale on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the party room downstairs.

She says they are also accepting donations to alleviate the debt from a loan taken out during the pandemic.

The building is being purchased by a developer who plans to turn the space into housing.

Amber says she already has a new job lined up with the Children’s Home, and her partner Bruce will retire and pursue his passion for music.