DEPOSIT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – This Veteran’s Day, active and retired service members can enjoy complimentary lodging at a historic bed and breakfast.

As a token of its appreciation, The Chestnut Inn on Oquaga Lake is offering all veterans and military members a free overnight stay on November 12. The lodging is offered to military men and women in tribute to their service. Those interested are asked to make a reservation.

“It’s our honor to welcome veterans and treat them to an overnight getaway on the shores of Oquaga Lake,” said Justin Genzlinger, CEO/Owner of Settlers Hospitality, parent company of The Chestnut Inn. “Our salute to veterans is an annual tradition. We look forward to offering this opportunity to our guests in Deposit, NY this year. We take great pride in extending our signature brand of hospitality in gratitude to veterans of every branch of America’s military.”

The Inn will also present a Jazz Night. Should they choose to participate, veterans in attendance will be able to enjoy a plentiful menu of New Orleans style cuisine with items such as chicken and sausage gumbo, shrimp and grits and beignets as well as live jazz music from the Robert Kopec Trio. The cost is $59 per person and advanced reservations are recommended.

For more information, visit settlershospitality.com or chestnutinnoquagalake.com.