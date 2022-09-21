BINGHAMTON, NY – A downtown night club known for hosting rap artists and drag shows is being threatened with a lockdown.



The Cave has accrued 24 lockdown points over the past six months according to the City of Binghamton.



Alleged activity includes suffering or permitting fighting, assault, disorderly conduct and general disturbance.

A letter was sent to owners Mike and Sarah Baer.



Mayor Jared Kraham says the lockdown would only affect the night club and not the remainder of Centre Plaza which is owned by the Sarkisian Brothers and hosts numerous professional offices.