The American Heart Association helping you take on healthy New Years resolutions

NEW YORK – The American Heart Association is inviting you to take on New Years resolutions that will make you healthier in 2021.

The A-H-A is sending out tips about resolutions and how they can work most effectively.

It says vague, non-specific resolutions are likely to fail.



It says you should keep a positive mindset by saying that you will take better care of yourself.

The association is also promoting physical health, which can lead to a healthier heart, saying you should exercise at least 30 minutes for at least 5 days a week.



Region Communications Director Kristy Smorol says you could write a to-do list to get on top of your health.

“One of the ways to find success in your New Year’s resolution is to make one that is simple, that is clear, and that is specific and attainable. Instead of just ‘I want to lose weight,’ you can make a goald that’s something like ‘I want to add fruits and vegetables to every meal,’ or ‘I resolve to take the stairs instead of the elevator if I’m in the office.”

Smorol says you should take some time for yourself as well, noting that stress can affect sleep habits.

She says small steps can lead to big rewards, especially when we keep taking those steps.