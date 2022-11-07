TOWNS OF UNION AND MAINE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Industrial Development Agency is looking to spend nearly $1.5 million buying more than 290 acres of land on the way to the Greater Binghamton Airport.

In a unanimous vote Monday morning, The Agency board voted to acquire an option to purchase portions of 3 properties between East Maine Road in the Town of Union and Airport Road in the Town of Maine.

The Airport Road parcel is across from the Saint Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery.

While the land received an appraisal of $1,350 per acre, the board agreed in a special session today to increase its offer to $5,000 per acre.

An email requesting comment from The Agency’s Executive Director has not received a response.