TODAY:

Passing clouds are starting our day. These clouds decrease throughout the morning and we turn mostly sunny. This will not last as building cloud cover is the case for the afternoon. These clouds are ahead of showers this evening and overnight. A breezy southwest wind today will help usher in warmer air and allow temperatures to reach above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we see scattered rain showers moving through. Pockets of heavy rain are possible at times.

TOMORROW:

We are cloudy for Tuesday and see some stray showers throughout the day. Temperatures stay above average for tomorrow.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Clouds hold into Wednesday but we are dry for most of the day. As we go into the late evening and overnight, a line of showers and thunderstorms moves in. During this time period, strong to severe storms are possible. This is something we are watching for midweek. On Thursday there is a slight chance for lingering showers. By Friday and into the weekend, an area of high pressure builds in. This results in mostly sunny conditions.

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram