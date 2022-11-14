VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The turkey tally is underway as Catholic Charities once again tries to raise enough frozen birds to feed the needy this holiday season.

Catholic Charities and I-Heart Radio are set-up outside the Walmart in Vestal for the 25th annual Thanks for Giving Turkey Drive.

Through this Friday, you will see an RV parked out front of the Walmart, with a goal of collecting 3,700 turkeys. Last year, the drive provided roughly 2,500 families with turkeys on Thanksgiving, and this year, the demand only went up.

Program Manager, Tracie Layton says that since COVID and the rise of inflation, the numbers continue to increase.

Program Manager at Catholic Charities of Broome County, Tracie Layton says, “We saw that this year in the numbers, we’re looking at potential record numbers of people signing up for baskets. We knew that right from the beginning. But we’re only serving a small percent. Those are people who have transportation to get to those pick-up sites, where there’s a lot of people out there that don’t.”

Catholic charities says that there is a record number of homeless people and families relying on food pantries.

You can donate by bringing a turkey or non-perishable foods to the RV, and the volunteers will load it into the refrigerated turkey truck.

Plus, you can make monetary donations by texting Turkey Love BC, calling (607) 729-9166 or visiting the organization’s website at https://www.catholiccharitiesbc.org/