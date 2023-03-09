BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The former owners of the Colonial restaurant say explosive text messages from their accusers prove the sex was consensual.

As NewsChannel 34 first reported last month, attorneys for Jordan Rindgen, Yaron “Ron” Kweller and his brother Leor Kweller filed a motion to dismiss based on text messages they acquired during discovery and other evidence.

The 3 men are accused of supplying cocaine to 2 young women and then raping them inside the office of Rent Bing on Washington Street in downtown Binghamton on November 27th, 2021.

The motion cites some of the texts turned over, but not all, and do not include the context in which they were sent.

Nevertheless, they appear to cast doubt on the rape allegations.

One text from one of the alleged victims later in the day of the alleged early morning rapes read “And it was consensual. I knew what was happening. But those guys should be ‘expletive’ disgusted with themselves.”

Texts between the 2 women and a third party 2 days later included “I’m settling for nothing less than a million.”

Other texts show the women disagreeing with each other and also worrying about having their messages turned over to the defense.