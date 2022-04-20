BROOME COUNTY, NY – NYSEG is reporting as of 7:50 a.m. Wednesday that 85,448 customers are still without power across its 18 county region.

Among counties in Greater Binghamton, the following statistics were released:

Broome 35,962

Chenango 16,296

Cortland 1,680

Delaware 7,660

Otsego 10,214

Tioga 7,347

The utility continues to warn customers that they could be without power for multiple days depending on the severity of the outage.

It plans to provide an estimated time of restoration for all remaining customers later today.

NYSEG says it has more than 2,300 “field resources” dedicated to power restoration across its footprint and expects to add additional crews today.

Customers are cautioned to stay away from downed lines.

To report an outage, call 1-800-572-1131.

You can also track the restoration progress at www.nyseg.com.