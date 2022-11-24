VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead.

Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal.

Police say they responded to a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a fence on Clayton Avenue.

According to officers, they discovered 18-year-old Kadin J. Abdullah, of Vestal, in the vehicle as a passenger. They had sustained trauma from the crash and, despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vestal Police School Resource Officers are working with the Vestal School District to ensure those impacted by this event receive the appropriate assistance.

The incident is ongoing, Vestal Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (607) 754-2477.