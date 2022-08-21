BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Town of Barton Saturday night.

According to state police, an 18-year-old male died after being hit by a vehicle on State Route 17C, in the Town of Barton N.Y., Tioga County, around 10:20 p.m.

Police say the operator of the vehicle did stop and was interviewed by members of state police.

Waverly Barton Fire Department and Greater Valey EMS responded to the scene to aid the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.