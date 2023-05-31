HILLCREST, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about the teen that was killed yesterday while walking on railroad tracks in the Town of Fenton.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a pedestrian-train accident near the Crocker Hill Rd area in the Town of Fenton. The Sheriff’s Office reports that the pedestrian was 17-year-old Port Crane resident Jakob McCloe. McCloe was also a student at Chenango Valley High School.

An investigation by Broome County Sheriff’s Office detectives found McCloe had been walking westbound on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks near Crocker Hill Road. McCloe appeared to be wearing noise-canceling headphones and was unable to hear the train approaching as he walked. The engineer of the train attempted to signal multiple times to get McCloe’s attention but he still appeared unaware that the train was approaching. The engineer was unable to stop the train, and at 8:53 am, McCloe was struck and killed and pronounced at the scene.

“After a thorough investigation of the scene, extensive interviews, and a review of camera footage of the train, our detectives have determined that this tragic loss of life was nothing other than a terrible accident,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “On behalf of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, our hearts go out to Jakob McCloe’s family, friends, and the students and faculty of the Chenango Valley High School community.”