VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Taylor Garbage in Vestal has been sold to a Vermont based refuse hauler.

In a letter to customers, Taylor announced that it has been acquired by Casella Waste Systems effective on August 1st.



Bob Taylor started Taylor Garbage in 1978.



According to the letter, staff and drivers employed by Taylor will stay on at Casella, with the contact phone number remaining the same.



Jared Taylor is listed as the Market Area Manager for Casella.

Casella provides garbage service in seven states: Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine and Pennsylvania.

NewsChannel 34 left messages with both companies seeking further comment and has not received a reply.