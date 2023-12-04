SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) —

The Syracuse football team is headed to the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl where it will face South Florida on Thursday, December 21 in Boca Raton, Florida.

The bowl trip marks the Orange’s 28th bowl game, where the program holds a 16-10-1 record. Syracuse’s .611 winning percentage ranks eighth among FBS teams with 15-or-more bowl games played.

Fans should visit Cuse.com/bowl where fans can note their interest level in purchasing tickets. Detailed ticket information will be provided as soon as it is available.

‘Cuse finished the 2023 regular season with a 6-6 record to become bowl eligible for the second-straight year. The Orange will play in a bowl game in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2012-13.

Syracuse defeated Wake Forest, 35-31, in the regular-season finale in the JMA Wireless Dome. LeQuint Allen Jr. recorded a career-best 145 yards rushing yards, giving him 1,062 for the season. It marks the third-consecutive season that a Syracuse rusher has surpassed 1,000 yards in a season.

The Orange sealed the victory on a Jason Simmons Jr. interception at the goal line. It increased Syracuse’s turnovers gained total to 21 this season. That figure includes 12 fumble recoveries, which lead the ACC and rank third in the nation.

South Florida defeated Charlotte, 48-14, in the final regular-season game to improve its record to 6-6. The Bulls finished with a 4-4 record in the American Athletic Conference.

Syracuse and South Florida have played 10 times, including eight meetings when both schools were members of The BIG EAST Conference.

The 2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is set for 8 p.m. on December 21 on ESPN.