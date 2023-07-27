LAFAYETTE, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBH) New York State Police announced the arrests of two teenagers for their connection to a stolen car in Syracuse and a gas station robbery in Cortlandville.

The teens, 15 and 16, were taken into custody on July 18, 2023, in the wooded area on Interstate 81 in Lafayette after attempting to outrun the police. The vehicle in question, a Kia reported stolen in Syracuse a few hours prior, was observed at the scene of a gas station burglary on Webb Road in the town of Cortlandville.

The car was then spotted by a Trooper of SP Ithaca, who attempted to make a traffic stop. The car failed to comply, forcing multiple Troopers to chase down the vehicle which went through multiple counties including Tompkins, Cortland and Onondaga. Tire deflation devices were used several times in attempt to stop the vehicle.

The car drove on flat tires and rims for a period of time before ultimately stopping on Interstate 81 in Lafayette, where the teens then fled the vehicle on foot into the woods. They were quickly taken into custody at that point.

Once police were able to investigate the car, a discovery of other stolen items was made. The other items included stolen sneakers, clothes, tobacco products and marijuana.

The 16-year-old was charged with the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree and the misdemeanor of Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle. He was arraigned in Youth Part Court and released on his own recognizance to a parent.

The 15-year-old was charged with the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree was issued a Family Court Appearance Ticket.