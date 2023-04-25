CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Susquehanna Valley High School junior is heading to our state’s capital later next month!

Angelena Mead has been selected to participate in the Students Inside Albany Conference being held from May 21st through the 24th.

The conference is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of New York State Education Foundation Inc.

It is designed to increase high school students’ awareness of their responsibilities in our representative government.

Mead will participate in a series of activities, including interactive lectures on the state budget process, the role of media and lobbyists, citizens’ rights, etc.

She will also spend part of their time in Albany shadowing local elected officials.

“I am excited to attend the Students Inside Albany Conference to learn more about the state government before I can legally start voting,” Mead said. “I hope the conference will teach me how to properly vote for officials who will implement public policy based on empathy. Also, I would like to receive a better understanding of the laws and the reasons behind them.”

Mead is a consistent Honor Roll student who is enrolled in the BOCES Criminal Justice Program. She plans to attend college and major in criminal justice with the ultimate goal of earning a Ph.D. in Psychology and Criminology.