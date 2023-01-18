CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local teacher has been selected to teach a class at the White House.

The White House Historical Association will host its 8th annual teacher history institute in July.

Laura Retzlaff teaches special education and is a social studies consultant at Susquehanna Valley High School.

She is involved with the New York State and the national councils for social studies.

Retzlaff participated in the program last year after hearing about the application through work.

She is one of the nine teachers across the country who have been selected by the Historical Association to return to the capital as a master teacher.

Each master will lead their own interactive session on how White House history can enhance learning in the classroom.

Special Education Teacher and Consultant for Social Studies Laura Retzlaff says, “My session will be helping teachers to make some modifications to those for special education students, for English language learners. Just basically simplifying language, modifying how can these resources be used to be more accessible to all students.”

She says she will show other teachers how to navigate the resources offered through the White House such as their online library and database.

Retzlaff will be in Washington for a week, visiting historical sites, hearing from guest speakers such as White House Historians and former White House staff.