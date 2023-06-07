ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Endicott Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the village’s Northside.

Police say a person of interest is in custody in relation to the death of 35 year-old Jessica Picciano.



Cops had been called to 107 North Arthur Avenue to investigate a suspicious condition at the home.



While there, they found the body of Picciano and determined that her death was suspicious.



The investigation is continuing and detectives are asking anyone who might have information related to the case to contact them at 607-757-2479.