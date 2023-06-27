BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After working 48 years with Broome County’s Catholic Schools, the district held a retirement party for custodian, Randy Birdsall last week.

Birdsall has spent the last 37 years working at Saint John the Evangelist.

He is the first one there in the morning and the last one to leave. The school held a top-secret festival in his honor called Mr. Randy Day.

Randy sits with the kids at lunch, high-fives them in the hallways, and never turns down a hug.

Both Broome County and the City of Binghamton presented Randy with a plaque that officially commemorated June 22nd as Mr. Randy Birdsall day.

Birdsall says, “Its been a long time, and the families come and go. The kids, I love, the parents, they’re super to me. I just love this place but I won’t miss the snow blowing.”

He says he plans on spending all of his newfound time-off with his family, specifically his grandkids, going fishing and hunting.

He told the students that he may be done working, but he won’t be gone, he plans on visiting in the future.

Especially since the school announced that it is dedicating its newly refurbished lunch hall in Randy’s name.