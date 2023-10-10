BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Noon Rotary Club hosted a political debate between the candidates for New York State’s Supreme Court in the 6th Judicial District.

The 6th district covers 10 counties, Broome, Tioga, Tompkins, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego and Schuyler.

The Democratic candidate, Deirdre Hay has a private practice in Ithaca and is an adjunct professor at Cornell Law, specializing in business law.

She says she has a broad background in family law, property, personal injury, contracts, and litigation experience.

Hay says that one of her biggest priorities is keeping politics out of the courtroom.

Democratic Candidate for the NYS Supreme Court 6th Judicial District, Deirdre Hay says, “All of my organizations are non-partisan. I haven’t been involved in politics, I’m not on the executive of any political party, I am not an attorney for any political party. Everything that I’ve done is about promoting fairness and justice for everybody.”

The Republican Candidate, Cheryl Insinga has 25 years of legal experience and has served as a partner at Coughlin and Gerhart for the past 16 years.

Her primary focus has been representing public entities such as schools and municipalities.

Insinga has also taught education, law, and ethics as an adjunct professor at Binghamton University.

Similar to her opponent, Insinga says that remaining non-partisan is one of the biggest challenges in today’s court system.

Republican Candidate for the NYS Supreme Court 6th Judicial District, Cheryl Insinga says, “Not be an advocate, keep politics out of it, and truly, be a neutral, be a judge, and show the people respect, compassion, and impartiality when they walk into your court. That’s huge, people may not want to be in court, but they deserve a judge that shows them respect when they walk in.”

Both candidates answered questions in front of the Rotarians and described their legal background.

The seat in the Supreme Court is being vacated by Judge Jeffrey Tait.

The election takes place next month.