TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – SUNY Broome’s campus clubs and organizations gathered in the gym this morning to celebrate the holiday season by raising toy donations for kids in need.

Broome held its 27th annual Giving of the Toys event.

More than 60 departments and organizations came together and donated toys to Santa and his team of elves for the Broome County Toys for Tots program.

In the gym there was a life-sized snow globe that you could get your picture taken in, and Christmas carols sung by the campus choir.

A Computer Science student at Broome and one of Santa’s helpers at the event, John Fisher says the clubs look forward to this event every year.

Computer Science Student at SUNY Broome, John Fisher says, “There’s a lot of the sports teams; baseball, basketball, soccer, they give a lot of sports equipment for the kids. I’m actually the vice president for open science club. I just got a whole bunch of science kits and donate those. It’s a really good event for bringing everyone on campus together. There’s a lot of events that are smaller that do that, but this is one of the large one’s that we have on campus.”

The gifts are collected and then forwarded to Broome County Toys for Tots to be distributed to local families.

You can donate to the program by dropping off new toys in various donation barrels throughout the county.

For a full list of donation sites, visit here.