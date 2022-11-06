(WIVT/WBGH) – With inflation at a historic high, jobs and unemployment are at top of mind for educators across the country.

SUNY Broome Community College held its Fall Open House yesterday, November 5th, around campus. Incoming students got to visit the various buildings and programs around campus to see if Broome is the choice for them.

Current students and faculty were hosting tours, and set-up tables around campus that highlight the variety of school activities, organizations, and areas of education such as health sciences, business, and STEM.

The school also held a financial aid meeting where students and families can learn about potential aid, and complete their applications.

President of SUNY Broome Community College, Kevin Drumm says, “And we have enormous demand for graduates, particularly of our health and stem and business programs in particular. You can get a great job, just by spending two years with us. There’s such demand, we can’t meet it with the number of graduates we have today. So, we need more folks to come and fill those jobs out in our community.”

Visitors received a sticker for every building they went to, and for those who collected everyone, could submit the stickers for a chance to win $250 to the campus store.

You can visit the admissions office in Room 102 of the Wales Center and fill out an application.