TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Every year, SUNY Broome staff and students gather to remember the historic act of terror that took place 22 years ago today.

Broome’s President, Tony Hawkins was joined by faculty, and local officials to honor the lives of those who were lost and forever changed on September 11th, 2001.

State Assemblyman Joe Angelino was in attendance and says that every generation has a defining moment.

He was the Police Chief in Norwich at the time of the attacks.

Angelino says that his mother use to always cite Pearl Harbor as her generation’s defining moment, and that his generation’s will always be 9/11.

New York State Assemblyman, 121st Assembly District, Joe Angelino says, “Soon, grey haired men like me, who lived through September 11th, 2001 will no longer be here. This is a firsthand account of what happened that day. And, in a few years, time marches on, and people will only read about or be told of it.”

Angelino visited the site just a week or two after the tragedy when there were still fires burning.

He says that he will never forget how the country came together to support one another and grieve; and that we haven’t been so unified since.

The ceremony concluded with a bagpipe performance of God Bless America.