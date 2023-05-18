BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – 748 graduates will move their tassels and toss their caps at the graduation ceremony starting at 7:30 in the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton.

This morning, the grads paid one last visit to campus and took photos in their caps and gown at some of their favorite spots.

Of the graduates, 65% are female and 35% are male.

One graduate, Besa Huseinovic says that coming from New York City, it was a big change, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Graduate of Broome, Besa Huseinovic says, “The professors here, the academic advisors, everyone is just great. They helped me, guide me to the path that I needed to be in. Even when I was down and I was like ‘I can’t do this’ they’re just so wonderful and I loved it here. And I wish I could not leave you know?”

She plans on returning to Brooklyn and looking for a job as a newly licensed phlebotomist.

The ages of this year’s graduating class range from 17 to 60, with the average age being 25.

The most popular graduating major this year is nursing.