BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Both local colleges are working on a different schedule today due to last night’s storm.

SUNY Broome Community College will open at 11 a.m. today, January 23rd.

According to the college, an courses that begin earlier than 11 a.m. will start in-progress and end at their normal time.

Students with questions should contact their instructors for more information.

Binghamton University will open an hour later at 12 p.m.

All in-person classes before then are cancelled.