TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Students are back, both at BU and SUNY Broome, which began its first official week of classes on Monday.

New SUNY Broome president, Tony Hawkins held a news conference on Monday to welcome students back to campus, and to promote the buzz of energy amongst the Hornets’ family.

Monday kicked off Broome’s Welcome Week, which included a series of events such as informational booths around campus, a survey game show, and on Wednesday, students had a picnic with the president in the quad.

Hawkins says that he has experienced several first days of classes throughout his history in academia, but it never gets old.

Suny Broome President Tony Hawkins says, “There’s a general sense of excitement. It’s great that students are here. They seem to be on time and waiting for their classes to begin and there’s a certain level of energy despite the cold, damp, dreary weather of the day.”

Hawkins says that there are 233 students living in Broome’s student village on campus.

He says that he will be holding several community forums throughout the month of September to gather feedback from the community, staff, and students.