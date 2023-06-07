TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) SUNY Broome has chosen a veteran community college administrator and actor as its 8th president.

Tony Hawkins will take over as the new leader of SUNY Broome on July 1st.



Hawkins comes from Frederick Community College in Maryland where he served as the Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs, Continuing Education and Workforce Development.



He was born and raised in the Washington, D-C area and has had a long career in academia.



Hawkins once served as an Associate Professor of Speech Communication and Theater at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland where he taught courses in human communication, theater, radio, television and film production.



He’s also a member of the Actors’ Equity Association with a number of theatrical productions on his resume.



Hawkins replaces Kevin Drumm who announced his retirement last Spring following 13 years as president.